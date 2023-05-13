A very unwanted incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match after a no-ball decision was reversed by Third Umpire following a DRS call, the crowd went berserk and troubled the LSG dugout in front of them. The game was stopped for 10 minutes and then it was again resumed. During the trouble and argument with umpire, LSG Head Coach Andy Flower was spotted engaged in heated exchange with the umpire. Fans made a picture viral alleging that he showed the umpire middle finger during the argument.

Fans Allege Andy Flower Showed Middle Finger to Umpire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)