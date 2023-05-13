A very unwanted incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match after a no-ball decision was reversed by Third Umpire following a DRS call, the crowd went berserk and troubled the LSG dugout in front of them. The game was stopped for 10 minutes and then it was again resumed. During the trouble and argument with umpire, LSG Head Coach Andy Flower was spotted engaged in heated exchange with the umpire. Fans made a picture viral alleging that he showed the umpire middle finger during the argument.
Fans Allege Andy Flower Showed Middle Finger to Umpire
Whoever is sensastionalising this image.. Its also possible that Andy Flower was just telling the umpire that someone was showing the middle finger from the crowd.
Har cheez mei masala mat dhundho 😅#SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/2ectUf0Czm
— Fantasy Cricket Pro 🏏 (Viren Hemrajani) (@FantasycricPro) May 13, 2023
Did the LSG Coach Really Did That?
Ye Andy flower middle finger dikha raha umpire ko? LSG sabse hated team! https://t.co/hOkVmONC3v
— A.K (@HaddHaiYaar) May 13, 2023
Fans Spotted the Incident
Lsg coach Andy flower literally showing middle finger to the umpire 😭😭 @LucknowIPL #SRHvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/avzLv0oPsL
— Piyush Khastagir🇮🇳 (@Piuuuushhh2004) May 13, 2023
Fans Made the Picture Viral
Lsg coach Andy flower literally showing middle finger to the umpire 😭📷@LucknowIPL#SRHvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/PBJB2mwygp
— Cricket Guru (@CricketGuru99) May 13, 2023
Was LSG Coach Showing Middle Finger to Umpire?
LSG coach Andy Flower showed the middle finger to the umpire during the first innings of the match.#LSG #SRHvsLSG #gautamgambir #IPL2O23 #Kohli #kohlivsgambhir pic.twitter.com/nhlUxRiIoO
— CricketStan (@CricketStan) May 13, 2023
