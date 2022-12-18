If popularity of cricketers is to be considered, barely anyone can replicate the one Sachin Tendulkar has in India. This time we see another instance of it as the legend gets greeted by fans while traveling in a flight by chants of "Sachin, Sachin". The former cricket got nostalgic while reacting to it as he said it took him back to his playing days when fans used to greet him like that in the stadium. He also apologized for not being able to stand up as his seatbelt was on. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts to Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Century on Ranji Trophy Debut (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts to Viral Video

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now 👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

