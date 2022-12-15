Ranji Trophy 2022-23 saw a moment of pride for Sachin Tendulkar as his son Arjun Tendulkar scored a hundred in his Ranji debut for Goa against Rajasthan. Arjun scored 120 in the first innings and also picked up two wickets. In an event hosted by Infosys on the very day, Sachin Tendulkar was quizzed by the host about his reaction of the event. The cricketing legend emotionally replied that his father used to be extremely proud when he had such moments. Sachin also added that Arjun didn't have a normal childhood being his son and he just wanted Arjun to love the game of cricket. Definitely there was encouragement from him, but no pressure. Sachin admitted that it was a tough question, and he was never asked such question before. Sara Tendulkar Reacts to Brother Arjun Tendulkar's Century on Ranji Trophy Debut, See Instagram Story.

Father's first reaction pic.twitter.com/MAGGjBeIuX — Venkata Kutumba Rama Murthy Madduri (@KutumbaRama) December 15, 2022

