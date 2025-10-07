India vs Australia 2025: India and Australia, two of world cricket's best teams, will clash against each other in one of the most-awaited bilateral series in recent times as the Men in Blue take a trip Down Under to compete in white-ball competition against the Aussies. Playing Australia in Australia is always a tough ask, but fans can expect the Men in Blue to be up for the challenge. The IND vs AUS 2025 series will start with three ODIs, the first of which gets underway on October 19 and it will be followed by five fascinating T20Is, starting on October 29. In this article, we shall take a look at all you need to know about the IND vs AUS 2025 series, including the schedule, live streaming and telecast details. India vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), on October 4, announced India's squads for the IND vs AUS ODIs and T20Is and among the highlights, two were--Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to international cricket and Shubman Gill being named the new ODI captain for the India National Cricket Team. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead Team India in T20Is, fresh off the Asia Cup 2025 success. Australia, on October 7, named their ODI and T20I squads for the IND vs AUS ODIs and T20Is. Mitchell Starc, who retired from T20Is, returned to the ODI cricket fold with Mitchell Marsh tasked to lead the Aussies in both white-ball formats. Australia have named their T20I squad vs India for only the first two matches. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill Crowned New Team India ODI Captain As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return for Australia Tour.

India vs Australia 2025 Schedule

Date Match Venue City Time (IST) October 19 1st ODI Optus Stadium Perth 9:00 AM October 23 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval Adelaide 9:00 AM October 25 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 9:00 AM October 29 1st T20I Manuka Oval Canberra 1:45 PM October 31 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 1:45 PM November 2 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval Hobart 1:45 PM November 6 4th T20I Bill Pippen Oval Gold Coast 1:45 PM November 8 5th T20I Brisbane Cricket Ground Brisbane 1:45 PM

India vs Australia 2025 Venues

All matches in the IND vs AUS 2025 white-ball series will be played in different venues across Australia. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) in Sydney. Canberra's Manuka Oval, Melbourne's MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground), the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast and The Gabba, respectively, will host the five IND vs AUS T20I matches. IND vs AUS 2025: Tickets Sold Out for India vs Australia 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia 2025 Squads

India ODI Squad vs Australia: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I Squad vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia ODI Squad vs India: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I Squad vs India (first two matches): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 2025 Live Streaming

The IND vs AUS 2025 series is absolutely unmissable for cricket fans with some of the biggest names in the world competing against each other. Expectedly, viewers will be on the lookout for IND vs AUS live telecast details. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of Australia 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI and T20I series live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. IND vs AUS 2025: Australia Announces Squads for ODIs, First Two T20Is at Home Against India, Mitchell Starc Among Several Returning Stars.

India vs Australia 2025 Live Telecast

Not just live TV telecast, but fans in India also have an online viewing option for the IND vs AUS 2025 series. JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide IND vs AUS live streaming for viewers in India, but fans will need to purchase a subscription for that.

