Virat Kohli played a sensational knock as he snatched victory from the jas of defeat for India in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash against Pakistan at the MCG. The former Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 82 as India won a close thriller.

King

Bow down to the KING 💙💙🫶🫶 — Vivek Vichare (@VivekVichare10) October 23, 2022

Take a Bow

Take a bow, Virat Kohli - you are a champion. pic.twitter.com/30tgrxprvm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

Still Got It

Few months ago Virat Kohli wasn't in the T20 World Cup team for many and in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022, he proved that he is still the King 👌 pic.twitter.com/5mvwoOT6pG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

Knock for the Ages

Take a bow @imVkohli 🙌🏽 An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India 🇮🇳👏🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z4aXVfb2wV — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 23, 2022

He Has Done It

VIRAT KOHLI HAS DONE IT... INDIA HAVE DEFEATED PAKISTAN. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

The Greatest

