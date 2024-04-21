Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by just one run in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The entertaining match saw both teams with close chances to win. KKR held their nerves till the end to claim the victory as Phil Salt collected the ‘wide’ throw from the fielder to dismiss Lockie Ferguson, which proved to be the last action of the match. Karn Sharma and Dinesh Karthik nearly won the match for RCB with their quick runs at the end. Here is how fans react to the thrilling end to the match. Mitchell Starc Funny Memes Go Viral As IPL 2024's Most Expensive Player Registers Another Forgettable Performance in KKR's Thrilling One-Run Win Over RCB.

‘Cinema’for Fans

The Last Over of the match

6 6 6 by Karn Sharma in last over Commentators and audience : #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/jti9R99hqu — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 21, 2024

RCB feeling Close to Winning it

Karn Sharma to Starc 6,6,6 in last over Just RCB Fans chanting RCB RCB 👏 Commentators and audience : #KKRvRCB #RCBvsKKRpic.twitter.com/oYUAtV63vi — poonam paliwal 🇮🇳 (@poonampaliwal51) April 21, 2024

Remarkable End to the match

Fans Calling Phil Salt ‘Hero’

Best Finish in IPL 2024

Karn Sharma Applauded

