Funny memes on Mitchell Starc went viral all over the internet as the Australian fast bowler registered yet another forgettable performance in IPL 2024 despite KKR's win over RCB. Roped in for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore by KKR at the IPL auction last year, Starc became the most expensive player in the tournament's history. But he has not lived up to his price tag and has looked out of form in the seven matches he played for KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders almost lost their match to RCB when Starc was struck for three sixes in the final over of the match by Karn Sharma but in the end, he did well to hang on to a catch and Phil Salt ensured the two-time champions got the win with a run out. Starc, who was supposed to be the best bowler in the line-up, ended up conceding 55 runs in three overs. Take a look at some funny memes below. KKR Beat RCB By 1 Run in IPL 2024; Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer Star As Knight Riders Clinch Thrilling Win in Kolkata.

'Gautam Gambhir to Mitchell Starc'

Gautam Gambhir to Mitchell Starc pic.twitter.com/WIYhwCjS72 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 21, 2024

'Every Player to Starc in IPL 2024'

Every player in IPL 2024 who can hold a bat to Starc pic.twitter.com/ryErBwIkO2 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 21, 2024

Starc the Villian and Hero in Same Over

That's Mitchell Starc for You 😍🔥 Completed yet another fifty and then casually saves the Match by 1 Run too. pic.twitter.com/npBzCvLXWD — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 21, 2024

'Karn Sharma to Mitchell Starc'

Domestic bowler Karn Grandpa Sharma to Mitch Starc in last over- pic.twitter.com/tysczzWNtD — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 21, 2024

KKR Fans to Mitchell Starc

KKR Fans During That Starc Over

KKR fans during Mitchell Starc OVER #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/uLlxf3JXPx — ansh singh (@anshsin24756216) April 21, 2024

