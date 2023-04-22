KL Rahul has faced heavy criticism lately for batting slow in T20 matches, specially in the opening overs. In the last match against Rajasthan Royals, Rahul played a first over maiden against Trent Boult, which rekindled the criticism. LSG won the match and now in the next match against Gujarat Titans at home, in another difficult wicket, KL plays another maiden, a consecutive one, this time to Mohammed Shami. Although after that he found his touch and has scored at brisk pace throughout the powerplay. Despite that, fans on twitter immediately after the maiden took to twitter to share memes and trolls on the LSG captain playing consecutive first over maidens.

Another Maiden

Consistent

Funny One

kl rahul walks out to bat maiden over : pic.twitter.com/8HtTl03LbY — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) April 22, 2023

Hilarious

Well Done

Back to back first over maiden from KL Rahul.....what a beast player of powerplay 🙈😍 #LSGvGT https://t.co/o2Ba6yteFT — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 22, 2023

My God

One more maiden by KL Rahul 🫡 #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/OYt0j2H2Zk — Daniel Sekhar (@rk_mahanti) April 22, 2023

