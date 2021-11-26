Excited Suresh Raina fans, who were awaiting the former Indian cricketer's 35th birthday took to Twitter to trend #HappyBirthdayRaina. Raina turns 35 on Saturday, November 27. See some of the posts that Suresh Raina's fans have shared on Twitter.

 

Take a Look at This Poster:

And This Too:

The Only One:

There’s Only One Raina:

Chinna Thala:

Wow!

'Champion'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)