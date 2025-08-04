Mohammed Siraj has emerged as the new hero of Indian cricket as he helped India win the fifth Test match at Oval. Siraj's five-wicket haul made sure India made a memorable comeback and they ended up winning the match by six runs, leveling the series 2-2. Siraj cleaned up Gus Atkinson and ensured India's victory. Later, it was revealed that Siraj clocked 143 KPH in that ball and it was his fifth fastest ball of the series. This came after Siraj bowled almost 186 overs throughout the series and took heavy workload. Fans were amazed by his big heart and dedication. 'Thank You For Believing' Mohammed Siraj Expresses Gratitude to Virat Kohli After the Latter Wished Him Following Team India's Memorable Victory in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 202.

Mohammed Siraj's Last Delivery to Gus Atkinson Clocked 143 KPH

Mohammed Siraj's match-winning delivery to bowl Gus Atkinson was clocked at 143 kph, his fifth fastest delivery of the entire Test series. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pE4xlIojGC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 4, 2025

