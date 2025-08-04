Mohammed Siraj produced a performance for the ages in the India vs England fifth Test match at the Oval in the fourth innings. He scalped a five-wicket haul and with it he helped Team India secure a narrow 6-run victory in the Test match and also helped them level the series 2-2. After the Test match, Virat Kohli shared a post extending wishes to Siraj on his achievement. Both of them share a very good bond and Siraj had always performed remarkably under Kohli. Siraj replied to his post as he wrote 'Thank you bhaiya for “Believe”ing in me'. Fans became nostalgic after seeing the respect the two shared and made the post viral on social media. Virat Kohli Showers Praise on Mohammed Siraj After Team India’s Series-Levelling Win in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Says 'Extremely Happy For Him’ (See Post).

Mohammed Siraj's Response to Virat Kohli's Wish

Thank you bhaiya for “Believe”ing in me ❤️ https://t.co/TBWmOMzqmX — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 4, 2025

