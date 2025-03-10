The ICC’s eight nation tournament - Champions Trophy 2025 concluded on March 9 with India national cricket team winning the prestigious award for the third time. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand side by four wickets and ICC Chairman Jay Shah handed them the trophy. Major absentee from the podium was Mohsin Naqvi – PCB President. During trophy presentation event though, not a single representative from the host nation Pakistan was present. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the PCB for their behaviour. Watch the video below. 'Where is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi?' Netizens React After Finding No Pakistan Cricket Board Representative During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony

Shoaib Akhtar Criticising PCB

This is literally beyond my understanding. How can this be done???#championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/CPIUgevFj9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 9, 2025

