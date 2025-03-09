The India national cricket team are crowned champions after they defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets in the thrilling grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. A shocking incident happened during the presentation ceremony where no Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representative was present. It is to be noted that Pakistan were the host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Team India matches were played in Dubai after they refused to travel to the neighbouring country due to security reasons. Pakistan didn't reach the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. The hist finished at the last of Group A standings. Netizens quickly reacted on social media after no PCB representative appeared during the presentation ceremony. India Become First Nation To Win Three ICC Champions Trophy Titles, Rohit Sharma and Co Achieve Feat With CT 2025 Triumph.

PCB Not Invited

Pakistan was the host country but no one from PCB invited on the stage. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pemi8As7YA — Wokeflix (@wokeflix_) March 9, 2025

Where is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi?

Where is Mohsin Naqvi the President of Host Board PCB #ChampionsTrophy2025pic.twitter.com/Ok6gV4WIj1 — Ravish Bisht (@ravishbofficial) March 9, 2025

Lol!

LOL , no one from PCB at the podium for the CT Trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/JjFmnIe2bd — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) March 9, 2025

Shame on Being a Host of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Where is Head of PCB?

Where is head of PCB? Aren’t they the so-called HOST? — Kuruvi Vedi (@kuruvi_vedi) March 9, 2025

Hilarious!

No representation from the host Pakistan at the presentation of ICC Champions Trophy. 👀 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)