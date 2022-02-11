Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, BPL 2022 match is all set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The match will begin at 06.00 pm IST. Check out the live streaming details of the match below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)