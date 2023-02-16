In the final match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Comilla Victorians will face Sylhet Strikers on Thursday, February 16. The game will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the BPL 2023 on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you can tune into the FanCode app and website. Virat Kohli Shares Tips With Young Delhi Cricketers Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Live on FanCode

