Bangladesh Premier League 2023 has finally entered its business stage. In the eliminator round, Rangpur Riders will take on Fortune Barishal at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match has a starting time of 1:00 pm IST. Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders in both matches during the league stage. The important Eliminator match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal on FanCode

