Rangpur Riders will lock horns with Sylhet Strikers in the 2nd qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The winner of this match will qualify for the final of the BPL 2023. The important BPL 2023 2nd qualifier between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Prithvi Shaw Issues Clarification After Romantic Picture With 'Wifey' Nidhi Tapadia on His Instagram Story Goes Viral.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers on FanCode

