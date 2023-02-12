Sylhet Strikers will be locking horns with Comilla Victorians in the 1st qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The game, which has a starting time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The winner of this game will directly qualify for the final of the BPL 2023. Meanwhile, the losing team will get another chance in the 2nd qualifier. The important BPL 2023 match between Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this game will be available on the FanCode app or website. Khaled Mahmud Caught Smoking During BPL 2023 Live Match, Khulna Tigers Head Coach Seen Puffing Cigarette (Watch Video).

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Live Streaming Details

