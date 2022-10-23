Virat Kohli was bowled off a free hit in the final over of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 clash but managed to add three runs to India's total as he and Dinesh Karthik ran between the wickets. As per the rule, if a batter 'gets out bowled without an edge, he can run but the runs will go into extras'.

‘If a batsman is caught on a free hit he can run and the score will be added to his total & if he is bowled with an edge then he can take runs which will be added to his total. But if he gets out bowled without an edge, he can run but the runs will go into extras’ (byes) — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) October 23, 2022

