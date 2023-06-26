Jemimah Rodrigues caught up with Arjun Tendulkar and later took to social media to share a picture of their meet-up. The Indian women's team cricketer reunited at a net session with Arjun with whom she has been playing since the U12 level. Taking to Instagram, Rodrigues wrote, "From U12 days till now... We've come a long way."MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Candy Crush Inside Flight As Air-Hostess Offers Him Chocolates, Fans React to CSK Captain’s Viral Video.

Jemimah Rodrigues Meets Arjun Tendulkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

