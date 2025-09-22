Vice-captain Shubman Gill played an exceptional 47-run knock off 28 balls, coming to open during the chase in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Then, after India scored 174/4 in 18.5 overs, winning by six wickets, Shubman Gill posted on his X account pictures of the match, especially his innings, with the caption "Game speaks, not words." The post after the victory comes amid the controversial atmosphere of the game, following statements from the rival side sharing their discontent with Team India not shaking hands after the group stage encounter, and multiple other activities. India had won the game at ease, with a comfortable chase, after neighbours Pakistan struck 171/5. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up After India’s Comprehensive Six-Wicket Win in Super 4 Match Against Pakistan, Says ‘India vs Pakistan Is Not a Rivalry Anymore’.

Shubman Gill Reacts After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

Game speaks, not words 🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/5yNi2EO70P — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 21, 2025

