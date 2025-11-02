The India women's national cricket team are facing the South Africa women's national cricket team in the grand finale of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Both teams are chasing their maiden Women's World title. Meanwhile, India men's national cricket team, who are currently in Australia for a five-match T20I series, was spotted watching the IND-W vs SA-W summit clash after winning the third T20I in Hobart. The BCCI shared a picture on their social media handle. In the picture, Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah and other Indian members were spotted watching the match. Sachin Tendulkar Walks Out With ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W Final in Navi Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

Team India Members Watching IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)