Sachin Tendulkar walked out with the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title ahead of the India vs South Africa final at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 2. A massive crowd has gathered to cheer for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, and they erupted into loud cheers when the legendary cricketer Tendulkar walked out with the trophy. India and South Africa are chasing their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. Marizanne Kapp Gets Emotional During South Africa's National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Attends IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Sachin Tendulkar Walks Out With Women's World Cup 2025 Title

The Master Blaster walks out with the 🏆 ICYMI, #SachinTendulkar joined the CWC 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai as a special guest! 💙#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gGh9yFhTix pic.twitter.com/EOAe8pjdcm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)