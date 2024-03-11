A do or die match for both teams in respect for qualification for the playoffs and Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against UP Warriorz given how the venue has played out in the last few games. They have a change as Mannat Kashyap returns for Sneh Rana. UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy confirmed Saima Thakor is back in the playing XI for Anjali Sarvani. Chamari Athapaththu returns too in place of Tahlia McGrath. RCB-W WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

