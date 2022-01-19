Glenn Maxwell hit a hundred in his 100th Big Bash League game when his side clashed with Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday, January 19. The Melbourne Stars captain took 41 balls to get to the mark, which is the second-fastest hundred in the history of the competition.

See Tweet:

No words. Glenn Maxwell you STAR. 100 off just 41 balls. #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/kbGGxQ3nQT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

