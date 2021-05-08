Hanuma Vihari Shares Personal Plight on Twitter, Says Struggling to Arrange Injection for Patient

Still struggling to get the injection for a patient in Kakinada, who is my family friend. Who is the right person to contact in Kakinada, can anyone suggest? — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) May 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)