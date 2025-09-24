Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999. Despite being the son of the one of the biggest cricketers India has ever seen in Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has worked hard to make a cricket career of his own. He now plays for Goa in Indian domestic cricket and has also played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. Arjun has also completed his engagement and is all set to get married soon. Amid this, on his 26th birthday, fans extended wishes to him. Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar! Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note for His Son As He Turns 26, Says ‘We Are So Proud of You’ (See Post).

'Happy Birthday Arjun'

Sara and Arjun Tendulkar grew up in the same home, but society dumped all the expectations on Arjun only, so today, Sara Tendulkar rules Instagram while Arjun quietly carries the surname’s weight. Happy Birthday ARJUN 🎈🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/aWNT3AaeHj — Filmi Woman (@FilmiWoman) September 24, 2025

Fan Wishes Arjun With Picture of His Father Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar❤️🎁🎂 Here is Super Throwback Pic of @Sachin_rt and Arjun. 2⃣4⃣ April: Sachin's B'day 2⃣4⃣ Sep: Arjun's B'day 2⃣4⃣ February: SRT ODI 200* 2⃣4⃣ years of Sachin Era pic.twitter.com/h1LDhF6EyY — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) September 24, 2025

'Wishing Our Local Boy'

Wishing our local boy, Arjun Tendulkar a very Happy Birthday 🌟🥳 pic.twitter.com/FzsVbVHHkZ — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) September 24, 2025

'Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar'

Happy Birthday Arjun Tendulkar❤️ — Sujith Kumar (@Air_Veteran_) September 24, 2025

Another Fan Wishes Arjun Tendulkar

Happy Birthday to Arjun Tendulkar — Ramchander Simha (@SimhaRamchander) September 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)