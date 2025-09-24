Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a heartfelt happy birthday note for his son Arjun Tendulkar, who turned 26 today. Born on September 24, 1999, in Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar, much like his legendary father, has embraced the journey to becoming a cricketer and represents Goa in domestic cricket and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League). Taking to social media, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, Arjun!! May God bless you always." Arjun Tendulkar recently got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Arjun Tendulkar vs Samit Dravid! Sachin Tendulkar's Son Scalps Wicket of Rahul Dravid's Son In Epic Face-Off at K Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy 2025-26.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Arjun Tendulkar on His 26th Birthday

