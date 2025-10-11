Hardik Pandya was born on October 11, 1993. Coming from a lower middle class background, Hardik rose like a meteor through the ranks and now he is one of the stars of cricket. His nonchalant attitude, confidence under pressure and the ability with ball and bat makes him stand out from other and a celebrated performer among fans. Hardik has recently won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025 with Team India As Hardik turns 32 on October 11, 2025, fans pour wishes on him making Hardik's day more special. Hardik Pandya Shares Pics From Vacation With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Amid Dating Rumours.

'Happy Birthday Hardik'

'From Getting Booed to Getting Loud Applause'

'Happy Birthday Hardik'

'Hardik Pandya Is A Very Important Player'

'Hardik Pandya Is the Only Player Who Attitude is Admirable'

'King of Sixes'

Man of Records

'If Performing Under Pressure is Art, Hardik Pandya is Picasso of It'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)