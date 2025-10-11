Hardik Pandya was born on October 11, 1993. Coming from a lower middle class background, Hardik rose like a meteor through the ranks and now he is one of the stars of cricket. His nonchalant attitude, confidence under pressure and the ability with ball and bat makes him stand out from other and a celebrated performer among fans. Hardik has recently won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025 with Team India As Hardik turns 32 on October 11, 2025, fans pour wishes on him making Hardik's day more special. Hardik Pandya Shares Pics From Vacation With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Amid Dating Rumours.

'Happy Birthday Hardik'

'From Getting Booed to Getting Loud Applause'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK The Greatest Comeback Ever In Cricket History...!! From Getting Booed By Fans In Wankhede To Getting A Loud Applause for his Clutch Performance In The Same Wankhede. Take A Bow. 🙌#HappyBirthdayHardik pic.twitter.com/fJpXMCnSXJ — vinay (@vinay_king_27) October 10, 2025

'Happy Birthday Hardik'

Most wickets in the world against Pak in ICC events : Hardik Pandya HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK , Pak is his Fav opponent pic.twitter.com/FVsMmEOvMf — Nenu (@Nenu_yedavani) October 10, 2025

'Hardik Pandya Is A Very Important Player'

There is no Indian batter who has more than 110sr in ODIs Hardik pandya is very important player for 2027 ODI WC, HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7cHymWoxEG — Nenu (@Nenu_yedavani) October 10, 2025

'Hardik Pandya Is the Only Player Who Attitude is Admirable'

They mocked him. They booed him. They tried to break him. But He never flinched. He stood tall. He conquered it all. Hardik Pandya is the only player whose attitude I truly admire after Virat Kohli. ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK PANDYA https://t.co/iTeGlsoXDf — awinn (@FallenBails) October 10, 2025

'King of Sixes'

Birthday cheers to the king of sixes and the master of swag Hardik Pandya! 💥🏏 HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK pic.twitter.com/QjtudFgt9d — Aemond (@ranal__) October 10, 2025

Man of Records

•More t20i runs than Dhoni and AbD •More t20i wickets than Starc and Bumrah •More t20i catches than Kohli and Philip •More POTS than Gayle and Rohit 🥶🔥. HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK pic.twitter.com/E9oxVkCRIx — Gaurav 33 (@Goat_Hardik33) October 10, 2025

'If Performing Under Pressure is Art, Hardik Pandya is Picasso of It'

If performing under pressure is an art then Hardik Pandya is Picasso of it.🐐 HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK pic.twitter.com/xhddsk5r1p — RISHAV (@Imrishav108) October 10, 2025

