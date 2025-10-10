Indian cricket Hardik Pandya was recently spotted in the Mumbai airport alongside model Mahieka Sharma and it sparked dating rumours between the two. Hardik went through a divorce in 2024 as he got separated from his ex-wife Natasha Stankovic. After that, the star Indian cricketer has been through several dating rumours although nothing was confirmed. This time, it has been Mahieka, with whom his dating rumours took pace. Hardik further boosted it when he pictures from vacation alongside Mahieka on his Instagram story. Hardik Pandya Dating Mahieka Sharma? Indian Cricketer Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Instagram Story

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma (Photo Credits: @hardikpandya93/Instagram)

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma (Photo Credits: @hardikpandya93/Instagram)

