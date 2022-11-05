On the special occasion of superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s birthday, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and his very good friend, AB de Villiers extended greetings to him. In the video released by RCB in their social media handle, AB de Villiers was seen calling Virat Kohli a hell of a cricketer and also a great teammate. AB also wished Virat good luck in the T20 World Cup 2022 and expressed his wish to see India and South Africa facing each other in the finals.

AB de Villiers wishes Virat Kohli on Birthday:

