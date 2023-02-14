Indian cricketer and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who renewed his wedding vows with his wife and bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic on February 14, Tuesday, shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. The couple also had traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet at Udaipur. Hardik and Natasa shared pictures of them after the white wedding as they looked gorgeous in wedding attires. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to Marry Again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur: Reports.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Get Married on Valentine’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

