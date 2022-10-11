Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday today (October 11, 2022). The Indian all-rounder has quickly become one of the fan favourites due to his abilities. The Gujarat cricketer is one of the best all-rounder's in the sport at the moment. Fans wished the Indian cricketer on his special day.

India's MVP

From eating Maggi as a Lunch to India's Most valuable white ball player now, Hardik has came a long way!!!#HappyBirthdayHardikPandya #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/HABmeEYDeb — Cric (@CricLavdeep4518) October 11, 2022

Unstoppable

Hardik Pandya in 2022 is in his prime,If he continue in same form then no one can stop India from winning World Cup!!!!#HardikPandya #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya pic.twitter.com/6DMRqf5pP7 — Cric (@CricLavdeep4518) October 11, 2022

Fielding Phenomenon

Hardik Pandya is also India's one of the best Fielder, his Hattrick catches against CSK!!!#HardikPandya #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya pic.twitter.com/dm2gu97E5T — Cric (@CricLavdeep4518) October 11, 2022

Dance Moves

Mr Finisher

