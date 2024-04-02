The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya took to social media and reacted after their six-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 season. Pandya shared an image of the squad and went on to write, "If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going." This loss against RR marked MI's third straight defeat in IPL 2024 and with that, they stayed at the bottom of the points table. IPL 2024: My Dismissal Changed the Match, Says Skipper Hardik Pandya After MI Slump to Six-Wicket Loss vs RR.

View Post Here

If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going. pic.twitter.com/ClcPnkP0wZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)