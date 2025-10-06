A triple century in a 50-over game! You read it absolutely right! Harjas Singh showed why he was one of the cricket stars to watch out for in the future as he smashed an incredible 314 that came off just 141 deliveries in a NSW Premier Cricket One-Day match. Representing the Western Suburbs in this match against Sydney at Pratten Park, Harjas Singh was in some mood for destruction as he bludgeoned the ball in all corners of the ground. He got to his century off 74 balls and took just 67 balls to score the remaining 214 runs. His knock included 35 sixes and 14 fours. This is the highest score in a limited-overs match in Australia. Harjas Singh is a U-19 WC (World Cup) winner for Australia and had played a 55-run knock to help beat India in the summit clash in 2024. Marnus Labuschagne Returns To Form Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Australian Batter Slams First-Class Hundred During Queensland vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Highlights of Harjas Singh's 314-Run Knock

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)