Harmanpreet Kaur has achieved a memorable landmark of her stellar career as he completed the 8000-run mark in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians captain achieved this feat during the MI-W vs DC-W match in WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 15. The right-hander has become just the second Indian after Smriti Mandhana to get to the mark. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 42 runs off just 22 deliveries, a knock that included four fours and three sixes. Sarah Bryce Becomes Third Associate Player to Make Debut in Women's Premier League, Scotland Star Achieves Feat During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Match.

Harmanpreet Kaur Completes 8000 T20 Runs

𝗜.𝗖.𝗬.𝗠.𝗜 🚨 Milestone Moment 🚨 Earlier today, @mipaltan skipper Harmanpreet Kaur completed her 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 runs 👏👏 She becomes the 2⃣nd Indian after Smriti Mandhana to achieve this feat 👌👌#TATAWPL | #MIvDC | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/u1zC9y5Hoc — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 15, 2025

