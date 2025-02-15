Sarah Bryce became just the third associate player to make her debut in the Women's Premier League as Delhi Capitals took on Mumbai Indians in the second match of WPL 2025. The Scotland wicket-keeper batter was signed by Delhi Capitals for her base price of Rs 10 lakh and was the only overseas signing for the two-time finalists. She joins Tara Norris and sister Kathryn Bryce on the list of associate players to have participated in the WPL. Having an associate player in the playing XI allows a franchise to have five overseas players in the team but Delhi Capitals chose to go with only four, with captain Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland being the other three. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates of WPL 2025.

Sarah Bryce Becomes Third Associate Player to Make WPL Debut

Associate players to debut in the WPL Tara Norris (UAS) for Delhi Capitals, 2023 Kathryn Bryce (SCO) for Gujarat Giants, 2024 Sarah Bryce (SCO), Delhi Capitals, 2025* #WPL2025 #MIvDC — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)