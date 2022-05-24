Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a fifty during her side's match against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge on Tuesday, May 24. The right-hander got to the mark off 42 deliveries with five fours and one six.

3⃣7⃣ against Trailblazers 👍



5⃣0⃣ up & going strong against Velocity 👏@ImHarmanpreet continues to lead from the front for Supernovas. 🙌 🙌



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/ey7pHvLcGi#My11CircleWT20C #SNOvVEL pic.twitter.com/U6rZJ208Qn— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)