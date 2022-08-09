Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane took part in a six-hitting challenge in the Lord's Cricket Ground during the Hundred 2022. He along with his teammate Matt Doherty made an appearance during the cricket event and showed their love for the sports. In the six hitting challenge, Doherty fared better than the England football team captain as his shots found more distance than Kane's shots did. The Spurs star also performed some commentary duties alongside former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Watch Harry Kane hitting cricket ball at Lord's:

