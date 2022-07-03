Harshal Patel was India's star with both bat and ball as India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs in the 2nd T20 Warm-Up match on July 3, Sunday. Patel first scored 54 to help India post 149/8 after they were left struggling at 72/5. With the ball, he returned figures of 2/23.

India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs in the T20 Warm-up match - 2 wickets each for Avesh, Arshdeep, Harshal and Chahal. Back to back wins for Dinesh Karthik as a captain. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2022

