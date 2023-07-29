Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin defended third umpire Nitin Menon for declaring Steve Smith as not in the fifth and final Ashes Test. During the match, Smith was coming for a second run after pushing a Chris Woakes’ delivery towards the mid-wicket and it was during that time when a quick throw from substitute fielder George Ealham was picked up by Jonny Bairstow and the stumps were dislodged. Initially, it looked like Steve Smith was out but the umpire took multiple re-checks to finally rule not out as the bails were not fully dislodged by the England wicketkeeper. Following the decision, English fans booed it and Ashwin defended the umpire’s decision.

Ravichandran Ashwin Defends Steve Smith Run-Out Call

What’s with the Ashes and substitute fielders. #ashes2023 #ashes2005 #garypratt #georgeeahlam Have to applaud Nitin Menon for making the right decision 👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)