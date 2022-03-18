India is celebrating Holi today (March 18, 2022). Several members of the cricketing fraternity including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner and Virender Sehwag extended greetings to the fans on this special occasion.

Virat Kohli

David Warner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Sachin Tendulkar

Adding some more colours to your feed 🎨😄 Share your holi 📸 Tweeple#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/ofvXI283hj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2022

Virender Sehwag

Play and celebrate Holi without any worry and let it bring out the child in you and enjoy and cherish this colourful festival. Wishing you a colourful and #HappyHoli Holi Hai …. pic.twitter.com/ijYjIS8uQG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2022

Suresh Raina

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli 🌈 Sending all the love and blessings along with the fun Holi spirit.. May the colours bring joy and prosperity to your lives today and forever.❤️ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 18, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane

Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! May your life be filled with colours and positivity, always! 😇 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 18, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav

Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli. May the festival fill our lives with colours of joy and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pAGK7r5gve — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) March 18, 2022

Gautam Gambhir

Wishing everyone a very #HappyHoli May the colours of life overcome all dullness of last two years! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)