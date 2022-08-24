Hong Kong is set to face UAE in a match at the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier on Wednesday, August 24. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and is slated to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Check Asia Cup 2022 qualifier live streaming details:

With the final qualifier match between Hong Kong and UAE tonight, we can’t wait to find out which side will make it to the ACC Asia Cup 🏆2022! 😧 Who are you supporting? 🥳 Let us know in the comments below. #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/lNMD6QUhE1 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)