Virat Kohli appreciated the performance of the Indian team on their victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final as he congratulated them on Twitter. He also wrote “Way to go” praising the performance of the Indian Women’s cricket on their domination throughout the tournament.

Virat Kohli congratulated Team India

Congratulations @BCCIWomen Way to go. 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)