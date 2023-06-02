Sri Lanka and Afghanistan meet in the first of the three-game ODI series on Friday, June 2, 2023. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota and starts at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2023 but the live telecast of this contest would not be available on its channels. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this match can do watch it on the SonyLiv and Fancode apps and websites.

SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming

It's a clash we've been waiting for! Can Afghanistan conquer the Lankan Lions in their den? 3 ODIs, Streaming LIVE on FanCode. 👉 https://t.co/V29z6iTsG4#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/2gjxyATNAj — FanCode (@FanCode) June 2, 2023

