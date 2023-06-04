UAE meet West Indies in the first of a three-match ODI series on Sunday, June 4. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch live telecast of this match on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India. Those who want to watch live streaming, can do so on the FanCode app and website. On This Day in 1993: Shane Warne Bowls 'Ball of the Century' to Dismiss Mike Gatting (Watch Video).

UAE vs WI Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Catch the #UAEvWI action LIVE! 1st ODI today at 4:30pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Details of broadcast 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/5QBHVnXvUn — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)