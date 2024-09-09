The Afghanistan National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out in the Test format for the first time against New Zealand. The AFG vs NZ One-Off Test match is being played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Uttar Pradesh. The AFG vs NZ One-Off Test Day 1 is all set to begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 9. For viewers in India, the Afghanistan vs New Zealand One-Off Test 2024 live telecast viewing option will be available live on Eurosport India TV channel. For the live streaming viewing option, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website at the cost of a match-pass. AFG vs NZ One-Off Test, Greater Noida Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match at Greater Noida Sports Complex.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand One-Off Test 2024 Live Telecast Details

