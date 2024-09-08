Afghanistan will be playing against New Zealand in the one-off Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex ground in Greater Noida. The AFG vs NZ one-off Test 2024 match will begin from September 9 from 10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both the teams have got some quality players and they will look forward to making full use of it. India has been a second home for the Afghani team and they have hosted many matches in Greater Noida. They have a much better experience of playing at the track and will hope to beat the Kiwis. AFG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, One-Off Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and their squad consists of many young players such as Rahmat Shah, Qais Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil and many others. The Afghani team will be missing the likes of Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. On the other hand, New Zealand will be led by veteran pacer Tim Southee and their team has experienced players such as Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Mitchell Santer. They will be wanting to make full use of their experience and win the match. Afghanistan Squad for One-Off Test Against New Zealand Announced; Hashmatullah Shahidi to Lead, Three Uncapped Players Included.

Greater Noida Weather Updates Live

As per Accuweather, the weather in Greater Noida is expected to be cloudy and there are over 50 percent chances of rain. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day and the temperature is expected to be between 30 degree celsius to 34 degree celsius.

Greater Noida Sports Complex Pitch Report

The surface in Greater Noida is known for its well-balanced pitch which allows equal amount of pace and bounce. The surface is helpful for both batsmen and bowlers, however, citing the overcast conditions they can be much more for the bowlers in the pitch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2024 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).