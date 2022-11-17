England take on Australia in the 1st ODI game on Thursday, November 17. The match would be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and will begin at 08:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten will be providing live telecast of the match. Fans, who are keen to watch live streaming of this game, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website.

All eyes on an intense 50-over battle Down Under between two cricketing heavyweights 🔥#SonySportsNetwork #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/48THNrziPV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2022

