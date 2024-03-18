Bangladesh is ready to face Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series now. As the series is currently tied after both the teams have won a match each, the third ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday, March 18 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Bangladesh. The BAN vs SL 3rd ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster the BAN vs SL ODI series 2024 will not be telecasted on TV. But fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs SL ODI 2024 series on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Rashid Khan Hits No-Look Six During Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

BAN vs SL 3rd ODI

Big Day in Chattogram! #BANvSL series on the line in a Day match! 🇱🇰🆚🇧🇩 If we win the toss, what would YOUR decision be? pic.twitter.com/wwIXp5CHLI — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 18, 2024

